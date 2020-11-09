Usman Mukhtar shares that he is now Covid-19 negative

Usman Mukhtar has a lot to be thankful for as the week rolls around.

The actor announced on his Instagram that he is now Covid-19 free after testing negative for the coronavirus over the weekend. “Guys Alhamdulillah, by the Grace of God and your best wishes my Covid test came out negative,” he wrote.

“I am overwhelmed by your support. The journey itself has been overwhelming,” he went on, urging people to “please stay safe and stay healthy.”

Mukhtar then added how important it is to stay safe. “It is important for us to consider that this is not just for ourselves but also for people around us. Thank you!” he said.

View this post on Instagram Thank you so much guys!!! #usmanmukhtar #igdaily A post shared by Usman Mukhtar Official (@mukhtarhoonmein) on Nov 4, 2020 at 2:37am PST

The actor, who recently directed the short film Bench, announced his positive diagnosis on October 29. Following his diagnosis, his co-star in a recent drama serial Ameer Gilani also tested positive on November 4.

