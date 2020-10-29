Usman Mukhtar is down with coronavirus, the actor announced on his Instagram late on Wednesday.

Mukhtar, who took to Instagram Stories to share the saddening news with his fans and followers, wrote tersely, “Guys, I’ve been tested positive for Covid-19.” However, the multi-talented star who recently directed the short film Bench that was screened at the Cannes International Independent Film Festival, is not dismayed by his diagnosis.

“Thankfully I am also tested positive for having awesome people like you to pray for my health,” he added, asking for prayers and good wishes.

Mukhtar also asked his followers to stay safe during this time, reminding people that “this isn’t over yet.”

Here’s wishing Mukhtar a speedy recovery and the best of health.

