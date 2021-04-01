Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


In Pictures: Usman Mukhtar ties the knot with Zunaira Inam

Usman Mukhtar, wedding

Usman Mukhtar is officially a married man after the actor tied the knot with Zunaira Inam on Wednesday, March 31, in an intimate nikkah ceremony.

Mukhtar took fans and followers by surprise when he broke the news of his last-minute wedding on Instagram late on Wednesday, sharing that the couple had to pull their nikkah ceremony back from April 2 because of COVID restrictions from April 1 onwards.

“Dear World – I married this amazing woman today in a small socially distant gathering,” wrote Mukhtar explaining that the couple had to pull their nikkah ceremony back from April 2 due to the lockdown restrictions from April 1.

“We were tested and followed SOPs. We both need your duas and blessings,” he added.

The talented actor also had a loving message for his bride. “Thank you for making me the luckiest man on earth. I haven’t felt such happiness in a very long time. You’ve stood by me in the moments I was down and amplified the happy moments. Been my rock and my support. I am blessed,” he said.

Here’s wishing the newly-weds a blissful married life and years of happiness!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meiraj Haq (@meiraj)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by herandhem (@herandhemofficial)

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

BTS, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa score BRITs nominations

Lifestyle

Anmol Baloch’s Instagram posts go viral

Lifestyle

Singer Ariana Grande set to replace Nick Jonas

Lifestyle

I cried for two weeks: Britney Spears sounds off on documentary about her

[X] Close