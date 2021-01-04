Usman Mukhtar’s targeted by hackers again, reports issue to FIA

Usman Mukhtar has been hit by one or more hackers who have been trying to gain access to his Instagram and WhatsApp accounts, the actor shared on Instagram over the weekend.

Mukhtar took to his Instagram stories to share that his account had been targeted and that he would be reporting the matter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). “Somebody is trying to hack my Instagram and WhatsApp and sending my family and friends inappropriate emails via anonymousemail,” he announced.

He went on to add that he will be contacting the FIA to report the matter and asked people to be aware of the threat.

Usman Mukhtar had reported the same issue back in November as well. Taking to Instagram to share his ordeal, he had shared a picture of himself with the caption, “The look I want to give to the evil genius who’s been trying to hack my Instagram and WhatsApp! Oh koi acha kaam ker lo beta! (Please do something better!)”

At the same time in November, popular activist and politician Jibran Nasir also shared on Twitter that his WhatsApp had been hacked. “My WhatsApp got hacked today and I don’t have access to it anymore,” he wrote, sharing that a few of his friends had also reported the same issue.

My WhatsApp got hacked today and I don't have access to it anymore. Few of friends of mine have reported same issue. Please beware of any strange message asking for a code even if sent by a known contact. Friends don't accept any message from my WhatsApp a hacker is using it now. — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) November 27, 2020

“Please beware of any strange message asking for a code even if sent by a known contact. Friends don’t accept any message from my WhatsApp a hacker is using it now,” he had added.

