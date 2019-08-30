KARACHI: The mother of Usman, a student who had mysteriously died in a private school’s swimming pool, has demanded the CCTV footage of the tragic scene.

While talking to ARY News program Bakhabar Savera, Usman’s mother Saira Abdul Ghaffar put forth her demand to acquire the CCTV footage of the pool’s area, she added that Habib Public School’s administration has refused the request saying that there were no cameras installed in the swimming pool area of the school.

Mrs. Ghaffar contended that all areas of the school in question are monitored by CCTV cameras.

On Aug 27, an eleven-year-old student, Usman, was drowned under a suspicious circumstance in the swimming pool of his school located in a posh area of Karachi.

The boy was a Grade 6 student at Habib Public School’s campus situated in PIDC area.

It was reported that Usman sank into the water under the supervision of two swimming trainers, Mumtaz and Saifullah.

One of the trainers told police that the deceased student, Usman, was a swimming champion. He added that Usman had dived into the pool but he did not float for more than 5-6 seconds. The trainers immediately jumped into the water and brought the student outside the pool, he said.

The student was immediately shifted to South City Hospital, where he was declared dead

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday took notice of the students’ death.

Comments

comments