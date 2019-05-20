Interior Minister holds meeting with Punjab CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Interior Minister Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah has held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

Buzdar and Shah discussed steps to further improve the overall security situation of the province. They agreed to ensure integrated coordination between Punjab and Centre for betterment of law and order.

It was decided to initiate crackdown against publication and spread of religious hatred literature. Moreover, indiscriminate action will be taken over provocative speeches.

During the meeting, CM Buzdar said that the authorities will take strict action against the elements involved lawlessness.

Read: Country faces challenges in fields of law and order and economy: Ijaz Shah

He added that the provincial government will take every step to improve peace situation. He announced that indiscriminate operation will be continued against land grabbing mafia across the province.

Ijaz Ahmed Shah said that he will visit other provinces as well after Punjab. He said that the federal authorities will provide all-out support to Punjab government for implementation of orders for law and order situation.

Comments

comments