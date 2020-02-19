ISLAMABAD: The Utility Stores Corporation on Wednesday announced to further slash the prices of ghee, pulses across all utility stores of the country, ARY News reported.

As per details, the price of ‘Dal Chana’ and ‘Dal Masoor’, have been slashed by Rs5 to 30 rupees.

Prices of Dal Chana reduced by Rs167 per kilogram to Rs 160 per kg, whereas the rate of Dal Masoor has been reduced from Rs135 to Rs130 per kg, revealed the document.

Similarly, the price of branded ghee has been reduced by Rs30 to Rs 170 per kilogram.

The utility stores spokesperson in a statement said that sufficient quantity of subsidized ghee, flour, pulses and sugar are available on all the stores nationwide.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of selling general commodities on higher prices at the Utility Stores.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PM Imran had expressed displeasure over selling essential commodities on higher rates at the USC despite providing Rs10 billion subsidy.

PM Imran directed Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to ensure the sale of food items on subsidized rates at the outlets across the country.

The special assistant said sugar is available at Rs68 per kilogram, 20 kg flour bag at Rs800 and ghee at Rs170 per kilogram at the outlets. Dr Firdous maintained that rice and pulses are also available at subsidized rates at the stores

