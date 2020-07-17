Uzbekistan donates 25 tonnes of medical supplies to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In order to help Pakistan fight COVID-19, Uzbekistan’s president on Friday donated 25 tonnes of medical supplies to Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, special plane from Uzbekistan carrying medical supplies regarding coronavirus pandemic arrived at Noor Khan airbase.

The medical supplies include surgical masks, gloves, sanitizers, respirators, shoe covers, pyrometers, medicines and other equipment.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal received the supplies from the acting ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan at the airport.

Earlier on May 8, another plane carrying a new consignment of medical supplies from China had arrived at Islamabad International Airport (IIA).

According to a spokesperson of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 17 tons of medical supplies, including 30 X-ray machines, 110,000N-95 masks, 20, 000 medical masks, 17,000 protective suits, 82 cartons surgical gown and other miscellaneous items had arrived in the country via a special flight of Pakistan international Airlines (PIA) from Beijing.

He had maintained that it was the fifth consignment of medical supplies arrived in Islamabad from China. The spokesperson had maintained that a team of NDMA had received the medical supplies at the airport.

