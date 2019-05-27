Uzbek deputy PM meets FM Qureshi, discusses bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy PM of Uzbekistan, who is here with a contingent of ministers and diplomats, met a team of Pakistani officials led by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office (FO), ARY News reported.

The two sides underscored the need for greater communication network to realize trade potential between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek deputy prime minister arrived here this morning on a two-day official visit. He is scheduled to meet other federal ministers and advisers including of Railways, Planning, National Food Security and Research, Health, Commerce and Board of Investment.

Prior agreements on trade and developments were reviewed, consensus between both parties was reached on boosting the current bilateral trade to $300 million.

FM Qureshi stated that the Deputy Minister’s visit with accompanying dignitaries will help in bridging gaps between the two countries. Qureshi also expressed a desire to build stronger ties with South Asian countries.

Ganiev expressed his joy and pleasure upon the meeting and termed it fruitful.

