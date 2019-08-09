Uzma Bukhari slaps police official after he tries to stop mob from entering court premises

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart, Uzma Bukhari slapped a security official today after he stopped the politician from entering court vicinity, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Bukhari was trying to get inside court premises to attend the court appearance of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif who will be presented in the Lahore High court after she was taken into custody yesterday by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials.

Onlookers claim that the security official touched the female politician indecently making her react by slapping him.

Maryam Nawaz was arrested by NAB with regards to her involvement in Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case yesterday.

As per details, the bureau had summoned the vice president of Pakistan Muslim League on Thursday (today) to probe into the corruption case. However, Maryam excused from appearing before the bureau.

Read More: Chaudhry Sugar Mills used for money laundering, claims PM aide

A team of NAB officials took Maryam into custody when she arrived at Kot Lakpath jail today to meet his incarcerated father. The PML-N leader has been shifted to the bureau’s headquarter.

Sources informed ARY News that NAB officials had attained the arrest warrants for Maryam Nawaz following her no-show before the investigation team.

Yousaf Abbas, a cousin of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has also been detained by NAB in the very case.

Reliable sources said a questionnaire was also sent to the PML-N leader seeking details in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case regarding how and where the shares were divided since the inception of the mill in 1985.

In the last appearance before the accountability body, Maryam had failed to satisfy the National Accountability Bureau and tried to lead the inquiry officials astray with unneeded information and no clarity in the answers she provided, sources revealed.

Comments

comments