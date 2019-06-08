Vacation mood on: Find out where your favourite celebs are off to

As the vacation season is almost here, Pakistani celebrities get away to their favourite destinations. Their pictures shared across different social media platforms are giving us major wanderlust goals.

Actor Mawra Hocane who is always on the go is in New York these days, living life to the fullest. Her fashion game is on point and you can definitely take some inspiration from her casual and classy looks. We love the bright yellow headband she is sporting.

For Mawra, an ideal vacation is all about exploring new places, lots of coffee and shopping.

The diva spent her Eid away from home with her best friend.

Singer Asim Azhar is also off to the United States. He may not be in a vacation mood because he will be performing at a concert there.

He bumped into Aima Baig at the Doha airport as well. We wonder where she is headed to.

Rumoured lovebirds Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain also took off after spending Eid in Pakistan. Although the duo didn’t disclose their travel destination, but we believe they are vacationing in Thailand.

Iqra shared pictures on Instagram and fans can’t stop gushing over her adorable picture.

Even Yasir shared a video captioning it ‘Cartoon Network’ referring to Iqra and her antics.

Meanwhile, Maya Ali headed to Shogran for a mini get away with her family to beat the summer heat. She took to Instagram to share pictures and said “Eid couldn’t be better than this”.

We absolutely love her casual style and the vibrant red colour she is donning.

Comments

comments