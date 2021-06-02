ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday said that the federal government will provide every possible support to the provinces regarding the mass vaccination drive against COVID-19, ARY News reported.

In a statement, NCOC said that COVID-19 vaccines were being provided to all the provinces uninterruptedly. 70 million people will be vaccinated against the COVID-19 by the end of this year (2021), it added.

In order to achieve the target, the NCOC said that a mass vaccination drive will be lunched across the country, adding that everyone will have to play its role in making the anti-coronavirus drive a success.

The body urged the provinces to make all segments of the society part of the vaccination drive. People will be encouraged to get themselves vaccinated against the virus via media campaign, it added.

Earlier on June 1, Pakistan had formally launched its locally manufactured PakVac COVID-19 vaccine that day amid the ongoing global efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had addressed an event related to the launching of the locally-made PakVac COVID-19 vaccine.

