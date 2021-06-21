Vaccination resumes at Karachi’s corona vaccination centres

KARACHI: Inoculation of citizens has been resumed at the city’s most corona vaccination centres after supply of vaccine stocks, ARY News reported on Monday.

The process of vaccination has been resumed at Karachi’s Khaliq Dina Hall, a major vaccination centre in the port city.

However, COVID-19 vaccination at the Arts Councils was still suspended.

The vaccination process in scores of Punjab cities has also resumed after several days of suspension due to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

According to the Lahore district administration, Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines are available at the centres, while those needing the AstraZeneca jabs will have to wait for availability of the vaccine.

Vaccination also started in Multan, Bahawalpur and other cities in Punjab after Pakistan received a consignment of the Sinovac vaccine from China on Sunday.

A special flight of PIA carrying 1.55 million doses of vaccine from China landed at Islamabad airport yesterday.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) yesterday said that Pakistan has purchased the vaccine from China’s Sinovac and another two to three million doses of corona vaccine will reach Pakistan in the next week.

All preparations are complete to supply vaccine to the provinces, the NCOC stated.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan in a social media statement earlier said that Pakistan would be receiving 1.55 million doses on 20 June, 2.5 million jabs on 22 June, and two to three million vaccines in addition to 400,000 Pakvac shots to be received between 23 to 30 June.

“Any pressure in the system and local distribution issues will be eased by Monday or Tuesday, inshallah,” he said.

