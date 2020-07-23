Man attempts to hoover excess pepper off fried egg, video goes viral

Netizens have been bamboozled by a person who filmed his attempt to remove excess pepper from the fried egg by using a vacuum cleaner and got an unfortunate result.

The video has garnered over 7.3 million views so far after being posted on Twitter by a user named Sgujana from South Africa three days ago with a caption, “Added too much pepper.”

The nine-second video showed a person who starts using a vacuum cleaner in a gentle manner to remove excess pepper from the fried egg. However, the result was almost certain as the force was enough to soak in the entire egg.

Added too much pepper 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3AQUSt5Jun — Sgujana 🧃 (@shange033) July 20, 2020

As more as the video develops interest for the viewers, the comments on the post have also held the attention.

Imagine that’s your last egg 😭. pic.twitter.com/VrXfWCFIKI — Andile Gumede (@AndileGumede_) July 20, 2020

Comments

comments