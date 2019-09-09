Van overturned at Coastal Highway, man dead, four injured

HUB: A man killed and four others were injured when a van upturned near Kund Malir in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to rescue sources, a van overturned at Coastal Highway near Kund Malir leaving a passenger of the vehicle dead while four others were injured.

The deceased and injured belong to Lyari area of Karachi, sources said.

In another incident in the area on last Friday, at least five persons were killed and five others sustained injuries when a pickup overturned near Makran Coastal Highway.

According to rescue sources, the pickup was en route to Ormara from Bela and overturned near Makran Coastal Highway.

As a result, five people died on the spot, while another five sustained injuries.

In another accident a dumper overturned on a rickshaw carrying school children at Zafarwal road in Punjab, killing at least eight people.

A dumper while transporting stones overturned on a rickshaw when the driver overtaking the tri-wheeler at Zafarwal Shakargarh road, leaving eight people dead including seven school children and the rickshaw driver, rescue sources said.

Five children were seriously injured in the mishap. Dumper driver fled from the scene after the incident.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the deadly incident called report from the officials and ordered legal action against the people responsible for the negligence.

Comments

comments