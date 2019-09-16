Varsity teachers announce boycott of classes in Sindh tomorrow

KARACHI: University teachers across Sindh have announced boycott of classes on Tuesday in protest against slashing Higher Education Commission’s budget by 50 per cent, ARY News reported.

Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff, Anjuman-e-Asataza Jamiah Karachi and other representative bodies of the university teachers decided to suspend academic activities at all the public sector university across the province. The teachers were of the view that it was the first phase of their protest against the cut in budget.

They said that classes of morning and evening shifts at the Karachi University will remain suspended tomorrow (Tuesday).

Earlier on August 2, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood had denied any cut in the budgetary allocation for Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan.

Responding to queries raised by students and educationists, following his detailed presentation on “Education System of Pakistan: Challenges and Way Forward, he had strongly dispelled the impression that funds for the Commission may have been slashed.

