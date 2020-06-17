Web Analytics
Vasay Chaudhry recovers from coronavirus

Pakistani actor, director and comedian Vasay Chaudhry has recovered from Covid-19.

He had shared with fans on June 8 that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus but has no symptoms. He was quarantined at his home.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he shared with his followers that he has recovered now.

“Alhamdolliah, I have tested Negative for Covid 19,” he wrote.

He extended gratitude to everyone who prayed for him. “A big thank you to everyone for all the messages, prayers & wishes.”

Meanwhile, his family did not contract the virus and the actor notified everyone whom he came in contact with.

Several renowned personalities of the country including veteran actors Rubina Ashraf and Sakina Samo, singers Abrar-ul-Haq and Rahim Shah and designer Maheen Shah have been infected with coronavirus.

Cricketer Shahid Afridi also shared on Saturday that he is Covid-19 positive.

