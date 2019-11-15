Vawda assures dog-bite victim of ‘full support’

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Friday visited the National Institute of Child Health, Karachi to enquire about the health of a child who was bitten by street dogs and shifted to the medical facility from Larkana for treatment.

The minister, who was accompanied by Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Fardous Shamim Naqvi, directed the hospital administration to ensure the best medical treatment to six-year-old Hasnain.

He also met with the child’s parents and assured them of his full support in this regard.

Talking to the media, Vawda said he saw a child dying in the lap of his mother before this incident of Hasnain, which is really very painful to see.

He said the federal government provided anti-rabies vaccines to the Government of Sindh but it did not purchase vaccines after that.

He said the federal government will not leave the people at the mercy of these leaders. He stated the Sindh government should stop this non-serious attitude and provide complete health facilities to all the children including this one.

Vawda further said the PPP government has the mandate and thus, they needed to perform in Sindh.

He invited the government to work together to resolve all issues and fully endorsed the “Dogs Killing Campaign.”

