ISLAMABAD: The ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan, Istvan Szab, on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda in Islamabad, and discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of water resources.

Vawda said that a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation on water resources between Hungary and Pakistan was in the final stages and expected to be signed soon.

The Hungarian envoy informed that the Joint Economic Commission was also expected to be set up between the two countries this year. Faisal Vawda invited the Hungarian ambassador to invest in water projects in Pakistan.

Also read: 2019 to bring good news for nation: Faisal Vawda

“We welcome Hungary’s investment in water projects and our country is open for partnerships”, said the federal minister while inviting investment from Hungary to Pakistan.

The Hungarian Commercial Counselor Dr. Istan Grafjodi was also present in the meeting and briefed the meeting about areas of expertise where Hungary could work with Pakistan like prevention of floods, irrigation and provision of drinking water.

Hungarian Ambassador Istvan Szab expressed his commitment to work with the Pakistan government and offered his full support.

Ambassador Szab said, “I have witnessed many positive changes in Pakistan during my stay here. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is a breath of fresh air for the country”.

Comments

comments