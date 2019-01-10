Vawda, PM Khan discuss expected dates for Mohmand Dam’s groundbreaking

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to consult on the new dates for Mohmand Dam’s groundbreaking, ARY News reported.

According to the sources privy to the development, Mr Faisal met the prime minister at his office in Islamabad, to discuss the new dates for the groundbreaking ceremony of Mohmand Dam.

The PM was also apprised about the steps taken for the foundation laying ceremony of the dam.



The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) chairman, earlier on Monday (January 7) had informed the Supreme Court that the Mohmand Dam will be completed by 2023.

The Chairman WAPDA Muzammil Hussain briefed the court about the progress on dams work.

A five member bench of Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar adjourned hearing of the case pertaining to construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams till Friday.

Last week, minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said criticising the government’s decision to award contract of Mohmand Dam to Descon Company was causing loss to the country.

“Razak Dawood has no links with Descon consortium,” Chaudhry said while talking to a local news channel.

Earlier, on Jan 3, Mr Vawda rejected the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) demand to revoke the contract.

“Those demanding cancellation of the contract are hatching conspiracies. Such elements want to halt the country’s progress by making dams controversial,” Vawda said.

“The dam contract was awarded on merit,” he asserted and offered an impartial probe in this regard. “We are not the people who would work for commission.”

