Vawda says federal cabinet will oppose Nawaz’s treatment abroad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda says the federal cabinet which is scheduled to meet tomorrow will oppose former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s travelling abroad for medical treatment.

Speaking during ARY News’ talk show, he said laws of the land are equal for everyone irrespective of their social status.

“Most of the cabinet members are averse to sending Nawaz Sharif abroad for treatment,” he claimed, adding they will oppose his treatment abroad in Tuesday’s meeting.

He, however, said the government will make a decision in this regard in light of the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Vawda said Sharif is no longer an accused but a convict after the accountability court’s verdict in the Al-Azizia corruption reference.

Letting such a person go abroad after releasing him from prison is improbable, he added.

About Sharif’s sons, he said there are grave allegations against them, asking them to return to the country to face them.

It is noteworthy that Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet’s sub-committee to take up a PML-N plea for removal of Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) tomorrow.

The Ministry of Interior has issued a notice to PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif to appear in person or through a representative before the cabinet committee. It has also issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the medical board treating the former prime minister and the secretary health in this regard.

The committee will be meeting ahead of a meeting of the federal cabinet which is also scheduled to convened tomorrow.

Comments

comments