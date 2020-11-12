Veena Malik served Rs500mn defamation notice by ex-husband

Asad Bashir Khattak, Veena Malik’s ex-husband, on Thursday issued a defamation notice of Rs500 million to actress Veena Malik for damaging his reputation and “unlawfully” moving his children to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Pakistani actress and former host has been served with a Rs 500 million notice by ex-Husband Asad Khattak for not letting him see his own children for over a year despite the court ruling in his favor.

The notice gives Pakistani actress Veena Malik 10 days to tender an unreserved apology, resolve the dispute amicably or face court proceedings.

مسلسل کردار کشی، بدنام کرنے کی کوشش) ذہنی اذیت، بچوں کو حوالے نہ کرنے (الٹا ان کو دبئی سے غائب کردیا گیا) میں نے ذاہدہ عرف وینا ملک کو پچاس کروڑ ہرجانے کا نوٹس دے دیا ہے اور میں ہر قسم کی سخت قانونی چارہ جوئی کا حق رکھتا ہوں۔ میرے بچوں کو بازیاب کروایا جائے#VeenaMalikServed500M pic.twitter.com/NajDkMm2UE — Asad Khattak (@asadbashirr) November 12, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Khattak claimed that his children are US citizens and were “illegally transported” to Pakistan from Dubai. He has requested the Pakistan interior ministry and FIA to take immediate action against his ex-wife Veena Malik and put her name on Exit Control List (ECL).

Please take immediate action, put #veenamalik name on #ECL and please trace / recover the minors Abram & Amal; who happens to be US citizens, illegally kidnapped / transported to Pakistan from Dubai@usembislamabad @uaeembassyisb#VeenaMalikServed500M pic.twitter.com/6hygaek9GS — Asad Khattak (@asadbashirr) November 12, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that Veena Malik and Asad Khattak got divorced in 2017, ending their three years of marriage.

The couple were married on 25 December 2013.

