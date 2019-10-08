Web Analytics
Veena Malik schools India’s Harbhajan Singh on Twitter over PM’s UNGA speech

Harbhajan Singh, Veena Malik, Kashmir

Pakistani actress and host Veena Malik slammed former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s tweet criticising PM Imran Khan’s speech at UNGA that highlighted the Kashmir issue.

Singh pointed out the use of words like ‘bloodbath’ and ‘fight to the end’ in PM Khan’s speech and said it will only increase hatred between the two nations. “As a fellow sportsperson I expect him to promote peace,” he wrote.

Malik, however, was quick to school the sportsman and reminded him that the premier did talk about peace in his speech.

“He talked about the reality and the horror that will surely occur when the curfew is lifted and sadly there’s gonna be a bloodbath. He clearly states that it’s not a threat but a fear,” she wrote.

The actress continued and asked, “Don’t you understand English?”.

The prime minister’s historic speech at the 74th UN General Assembly 2019 on September 27 bringing the world’s attention to the atrocities carried out by India in occupied Kashmir has been lauded by many people.

A curfew has been imposed in the valley for more than two months.

