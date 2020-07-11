Vegetable prices skyrocket in Karachi

KARACHI: Prices of most of the essential commodities, especially vegetables continue to rise in the markets of Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the prices of vegetables have been increased by more than Rs50 in the wholesale and retail markets.

Citizens complained that Tomatoes in the wholesale market is being sold between Rs100 and Rs120.

In addition, bitter gourd is being sold at Rs 120, spinach at Rs80.

Similarly, price of cucumber has been increased to Rs 80 and ladyfinger is being sold at Rs120 by retailers.

In this context, vegetable vendors say that since prices were high at the wholesale market, they were forced to sell at higher rates too.

Last week, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on July 2, for the combined consumption group, had witnessed an increase of 2.29 percent.

According to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 132.32 points against 129.36 points registered in the previous week.

During the week, prices of 7 items decreased, 18 items increased while that of 26 items remained constant.

