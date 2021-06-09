LAHORE: The City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) has finally seized the vehicle and fined the owner who was involved in traffic violations up to 90 times, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The traffic wardens in Lahore have finally confiscated the vehicle and fined the owner up to over Rs44,000 over traffic offences up to 90 times. The seized vehicle was sent to the local police station.

According to the police, the car driver had violated the traffic light 41 times and was charged with over-speeding up to 45 times. Besides this, the driver had violated the traffic regulations against one-way traffic once, as well as line lane and zebra crossing thrice.

In the recent campaign to curb traffic violations, the CTPL seized documents of more than 20,000 e-challan defaulter vehicles. The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muntazir Mehdi told the media that 17 teams of CTPL are busy taking action against the e-challan defaulter vehicles.

With an aim to discourage violations of traffic laws in the city, the Lahore traffic police have decided to suspend the driving licences of the culprits.

Muntanzir Mehdi made it clear in his statement that there would be no relaxation for offenders violating one-way traffic rules in the city.

Terming the violation of one-way as a suicide, he added that violators will face strict action and added that deployment of traffic wardens has been increased.

Earlier in the month of March, the cabinet committee for traffic in the Lahore city had approved the traffic police-proposed hike in traffic violation fines to discourage reckless driving and incidence of accidents, said sources.

