Five vehicles collide at Chichawatni Road, nine injured

SAHIWAL: At least nine people suffered injuries after five vehicles collided with each other at Chichawatni Road in Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to rescue sources, the incident happened due to extreme fog on the road, resulting in collision of five vehicles.

The injured were shifted to district headquarters hospital (DHQ) for treatment.

Earlier in the day, at least four people were killed and 27 other sustained injuries in two fog related incidents.

As per details, four people lost their lives and 13 other sustained wounds when a bus collided with a tractor trolley in Chak Chatha area near Hafizabad.

The ill-fated bus was carrying wedding guests from Jokhiyan to Multan when it collided with the tractor trolley.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

In a separate road accident in Sultan Colony, fourteen people were injured as a passenger van crashed into a tractor-trolley, the rescue sources said.

The injured were rushed to Multan’s Nishtar hosptial. The accident occurred due to dense fog which has gripped several parts of Punjab.

Dense Fog prevails in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours resulting in poor visibility.

“The visibility was poor due to dense fog,” a police official said. Motorway Police have advised to use fog lights while driving.

