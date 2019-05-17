LAHORE: In an effort to make the atmosphere pollution free, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam claimed that 30 per cent of the vehicles in the country would be converted to electric vehicles by the year 2030.

Addressing a press conference, Malik Amin said that an electrical vehicle policy will be devised within 15 days under the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The advisor said, “This step will prove to be helpful in bringing significant reduction in the import of oil.” He further said the electric vehicles will also improve the environment and help deal with the challenge of smog.

Amin said the government was focused on making Pakistan an exporter of electric vehicles within the period of five years. He said vehicle examination system is also being introduced in the transport sector to check condition of vehicles.

Responding to a question, Amin Aslam said that 10 billion tree tsunami was the project of Pakistan’s bright future.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Ministry of Climate Change to finalise an electric vehicle policy in the next two weeks and present it before the federal cabinet for approval.

He gave these directions while chairing a high level meeting on climate change in Islamabad. The prime minister was informed that the main reason behind environmental pollution in Punjab province is smoke emitted by vehicles.

During the meeting, officials of the ministry stressed the need for promotion of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions. Besides, they said these vehicles will not only help cut oil import bill but also address issues stemming from climatic changes.

