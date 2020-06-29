Veiled man caught trying to enter a hospital in Sukkur

SUKKUR: In a bizarre occurrence, a young man donned a female apparel to gain access into the local healthcare facility on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the man was dressed in a veil and was caught by the hospital staff after being recognized.

Read More: Pregnant woman tortured to death by husband, in-laws in Sukkur

The man has claimed that he was there to check up on a friend who was allegedly admitted in the hospital.

Read More: Coronavirus patient who fled Sukkur quarantine found, detained in KP

Local police was summoned on location and the veiled individual was taken into custody, the police said that such incidents could not be taken lightly due to the prevalent terrorist activities in the region.

Investigations are as yet underway and a case has been registered in this regard.

Comments

comments