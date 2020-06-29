Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Veiled man caught trying to enter a hospital in Sukkur

Sukkur

SUKKUR: In a bizarre occurrence, a young man donned a female apparel to gain access into the local healthcare facility on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the man was dressed in a veil and was caught by the hospital staff after being recognized.

Read More: Pregnant woman tortured to death by husband, in-laws in Sukkur

The man has claimed that he was there to check up on a friend who was allegedly admitted in the hospital.

Read More: Coronavirus patient who fled Sukkur quarantine found, detained in KP

Local police was summoned on location and the veiled individual was taken into custody, the police said that such incidents could not be taken lightly due to the prevalent terrorist activities in the region.

Investigations are as yet underway and a case has been registered in this regard.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Private company announces financial aid to families of martyred security guards

Pakistan

‘Intel agencies to trace mastermind of PSX attack within two days’

Pakistan

World must take notice of Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan: FO

Pakistan

Second phase of Kamyab Jawan Program to kick-off soon: Usman Dar


ARY NEWS URDU