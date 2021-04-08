Horrific Video: Six-foot-long venomous lizard raids supermarket

BANGKOK: In a terrifying incident, a six-foot-long venomous lizard raided a supermarket in search of food in Thailand.

According to the details, the giant monitor lizard raided the supermarket situated in Nakhon Pathom on 6th of April and created panic among the citizens.

The horrific video shows the rampaging giant venomous lizard raiding a supermarket and scaring away all of the customers.

The six-foot-long reptile climbs up the shelves in the store in the afternoon in Nakhon Pathom, area of Thailand.

Staff and customers are hiding behind the counter while the venomous beast is looking for food, tossing several cartons of milk onto the ground while people scream in the background.

Eventually, it was caught after a worried shop assistant called the police who arrived with reptile handlers to snare it shortly after lunchtime and return it to its natural habitat.

Witness Narumpa Tangsin said, “I only stopped at the shop to buy some food and then saw the huge monitor lizard inside.”

“I wanted to buy a drink but the animal was too close to the drinks aisle. They’re dangerous animals, especially when they’re angry, so I stayed back and recorded it on my phone. I guess that shops have everything, even for lizards.”

The rescue team arrived at the shop on the outskirts of the capital Bangkok and dragged the monitor lizard out of the store before ushering it away into nearby undergrowth, Daily Star reported.

The unusually large creature is believed to have struggled to find food outside, following months of dry weather with little rain.

