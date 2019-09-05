Verdict reserved on plea seeking AC, other facilities for Zardari

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday reserved a ruling on a request by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari seeking directives for jail authorities for provision of facilities, including an AC, reported ARY News.

Accountability Judge Raja Jawad Abbasi set Sept 12 for the pronouncement of the verdict.

The court was hearing an application seeking contempt of court proceedings against the Adiala Jail authorities for allegedly flouting a court order for provision of facilities, including AC, to the former president.

Sardar Latif Khosa, who represented Zardari, said the authorities had violated the court order by denying his client the facility of an AC and fridge.

Zardari approached the rostrum and informed the judge that he previously had an AC in his jail cell.

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial remand of the former president and his sister Faryal Talpur till September 19 in Thatta Water Supply scheme case.

Zardari and Talpur were presented before the NAB court under tight security measures.

According to the accountability reference, Harish and Company had taken a contract for water supply from the Special Initiative Department of Sindh but no work was done on the project.

It was further alleged that these funds were used to meet the expenses of Naudero House.

NAB claimed that Harish and Company was the front company to Park Lane Estate which led to a loss of Rs 60 million to the national exchequer.

Asifa Bhutto Zardari, Saleem Mandiviwala, Saeed Ghani, Nafeesa Shah, and other party leaders reached the NAB court to meet the former president.

