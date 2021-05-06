Web Analytics
Sumbul Shahid passes away after prolonged fight with COVID-19

Sumbul Shahid Dead

Veteran actor Sumbul Shahid has passed away after a prolonged fight with COVID-19, ARY News has learned.

Sumbul, sister to actors Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbad, had been on the ventilator for two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus earlier in April. The actor, who was last seen in the ARY Digital drama Nand, was under care in a private hospital in Lahore.

The news was also corroborated by scriptwriter Saji Gul, who shared the grim news on his social media account. “Sumbul Apa is no more,” he wrote.

Calls for prayers for Shahid’s health had been doing the rounds on social media for days now, including from sisters Ansari and Abbas.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asma Abbas (@asmaabbasgill)

