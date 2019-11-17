Vice Admiral Fayyaz Gilani appointed as Vice Chief of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani has been appointed as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff at Pakistan Navy, an official spokesman for Pakistan’s marine forces announced on Sunday.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, Gilani has vast experience in command staff-related matters.

Read More: Pakistan Navy ships visit Moroccan port to participate in joint exercises

He has been the general attaché of Pakistan in Washington.

Earlier on November 5, Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi took over the command as Commander Coast in an impressive Change of Command Ceremony held at PNS QASIM Karachi.

Read More: Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires land-based anti-ship missile

Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani handed over the command to Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi.

Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi was commissioned in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1986. He has a distinguished career with wide-ranging Command and Staff appointments.

Comments

comments