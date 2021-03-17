Vice chancellors appointed in seven KP universities: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to CM (SACM) KP on higher education Kamran Bangash on Wednesday announced appointments of vice-chancellors in seven universities across the province, ARY NEWS reported.

Making the announcement, Bangash said that the appointments were made keeping in view the ability, vision and credibility of the professors. “They will now be responsible for formulating a comprehensive policy for their respective universities,” he said.

Sharing the names, the SACM KP on higher education said that Dr. Zahir Shah has been selected as the vice-chancellor of the University of Chitral, Professor Dr. Amin Badshah was posted as the vice-chancellor of the University of Buner, Dr. Jahanzeb Khan posted at FATA University Darra Adam Khel, Prof Dr. Ziaul Haq selected for Khyber Medical University and Dr. Ghazala Yasmeen appointed at Women University Mardan.

Prof Dr. Muhammad Mujahid is appointed as Rector of Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology.

Kamran Bangash said that the appointments of the vice-chancellors have been made for a period of three years.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review issues faced by universities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces and directed the authorities to ensure the provision of better facilities to students.

The proposals on the appointment of experienced heads of the universities were also presented before the meeting headed by the prime minister.

