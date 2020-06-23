Murder victim moves court against police harassment

KARACHI: A deceased’s daughter has filed an application with the court for registration of the first information report (FIR) against the police officials for harassing and forcing her for compromise with her father’s killer, ARY News reported.

In her petition, the girl said that her father had died when a land cruiser of an influential person had hit his motorbike.

She said that when she approached the police station to register an FIR about the incident, the cops started harassing and forcing her to compromise.

The girl said that the SHO wrote a settlement agreement and forcefully took her signature on the agreement. She said that the person who had hit her father’s bike was the son of an influential personality, hence the police was reluctant to lodge an FIR against him.

She demanded of the court to provide her justice.

