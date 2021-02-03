Horrific Video: Car crash victim successfully receives new face, both hands

NEW JERSEY: A 22-year-old car crash victim has had the world’s first successful face and double hand transplant from the same donor in New Jersey, US.

According to the details, Joe DiMeo had fallen asleep at the wheel of his car while he was on his way back home after working a night shift in July 2018. His vehicle had met with an accident and Joe DiMeo suffered third-degree burns to 80 per cent of his body.

On being informed, rescue officials had rushed to the scene and shifted him to the hospital in critical condition. He had been in a medically induced coma for two months then underwent more than 20 reconstructive surgeries before his doctors finally found a match for him to receive the transplant.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content and may be upsetting to some people.

In August, doctors found a match for him – an unidentified donor in Delaware. He had just a six percent chance of a match because of all of the surgeries he’d already undergone.

The surgery took 23 hour, 16 doctors and was carried out between two operating rooms but it was a success – his body accepted the new organs.

Now, DiMeo is speaking out for the first time to thank his donor’s family.

Talking to American Broadcasting Company‘s (ABC) program “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, he said: “When I saw my face for the first time, it didn’t hit me. It didn’t seem real at first. The swelling comes down every day. I see my cheek bones now.”

DiMeo said that he wanted to one day meet his donor’s family.

“I’m grateful for them to give this gift to me – I don’t know how to thank someone that gives you a second chance at life,” He added.

His father, John said: “From the moment after the operation, when we walked through that door… that’s him now.”

