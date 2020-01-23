Victims of Teen Hatti slum fire allege govt stealing relief goods

KARACHI: Slums of Teen Hatti area in the metropolis which was the sight of a major inferno earlier in the week has become a haven for swindlers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the reports, people who resided in the tent homes before the fire engulfed it, are being deprived of food items and regular use products being donated by the common citizens are being stolen.

Commodities and basic amenity items were given to the people after the place was donated by the citizenry of Karachi after the slum was burnt to the ground in a raging inferno, earlier this week.

The items are regularly appearing in nearby shops, upon inquiry it was revealed that the items were being sold by middlemen tasked by the government to provide relief goods to the displaced individuals and families.

Afflicted former residents of the burnt down slum have urged the people wanting to donate to hand them the items they want to help with in-person rather than handing the items down to Sindh government officials.

