Victoria Beckham may have hit the marriage jackpot with soccer star David Beckham but before him, Posh had her eyes set on another man – a local electrician!

Victoria, who shares a whopping £750million fortune with David, was once engaged to marry a burglar alarm fitter, reported Daily Mirror. Yes, before the Spice Girls really blew up, Victoria was set to marry Mark Wood, her long-time beau.

According to reports at the time, Posh was all of 14 and went to St Mary’s High in Cheshunt when she met Wood who worked at her parents’ electrical company. The pair even lived together at her parents’ £400,000 home in Goff’s Oak, Hertfordshire!

Wood asked her to marry him in 1994 after she had auditioned for the Spice Girls, and Posh even started using the name Victoria Adams Wood despite not being married yet. The name even featured on early Spice Girls merchandise.

However, the pair went their separate ways after Victoria broke off the engagement just as the Spice Girls took off, and she was quoted as saying, “It wasn’t the right person for me, I wasn’t enjoying myself, so that had to end.”

Wood, on the other hand, was quoted by The People as saying, “It’s sad because we were together for a long time. But she’s got what she always wanted and I’m proud of her.”

Victoria then met soccer star David Beckham two years later at the Manchester United players lounge and as they say, the rest is history!

The timeless pair were engaged within 10 months and have now been married for 21 years! They share four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

All’s well that ends well, right?

