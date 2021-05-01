Another rare ‘brown bear’ was spotted running in a snow-covered area in Deosai National Park in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Astor district.

In an aerial video of Deosai National Park shared by a foreign news agency, the bear can be seen running in the snow.

Hunzukutz Kahn, an aviator and a hobbyist photographer, said he spotted the bear during a rescue mission.

“While onour way back we had to cross Deosai Plains and overhead Deosai we encountered this beauty running down there and it was easily recognisable in pure white snow”, Kahn told Reuters in a message on social media.

Video shows a brown bear running through the snow at the Deosai National Park in Pakistan 🐻 pic.twitter.com/A0XaW3psAj — Reuters (@Reuters) May 1, 2021

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) while brown bears are classified as least concern species globally, there are many isolated, small populations that are threatened, including brown bears found in the Himalaya Mountains in Nepal, India and Pakistan.

In the Deosai National Park, there is a stable population of 40-62 bears, according to IUCN.

Located at an average elevation of around 4,000 meters, the plateau in the Gilgit-Baltistan region is one of the highest plateaus in the world. The land of giants is the abode of these four-legged mammals. The Himalayan brown bear is an omnivore and its main habitat in Pakistan is the Deosai National Park.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who advocates nature-based eco-tourism, also shared a video of Himalayan Brown Bear on his official Twitter account.

The Himalayan Brown Bear in Pakistan’s just announced Karakoram National Park. Other rare species that will be protected in this National Park will be the Snow Leopard and the magnificent Marco Polo sheep. pic.twitter.com/2jxHaNL6mF — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 10, 2021

