Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Bus falls into massive sinkhole in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bus

PITTSBURGH: A public transit bus in Pittsburgh fell backward into a gaping sinkhole on Monday morning.

The bus was stopped at a red light when the back of the bus suddenly fell into the sinkhole, officials with the Port Authority of Allegheny County said on Twitter.

The driver and one passenger were on board when the bus plunged into the hole. The passenger received minor injuries while the driver remained unhurt.

A tow truck was brought in to remove the bus from the sinkhole.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Young ‘PUBG generation’ schools politicians

Offbeat

Chill your Netflix habit, climate experts say

Offbeat

Teenage girl falls to death while trying to take selfie

Offbeat

Man turns garden into site for plane parties


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close