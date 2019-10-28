PITTSBURGH: A public transit bus in Pittsburgh fell backward into a gaping sinkhole on Monday morning.

The bus was stopped at a red light when the back of the bus suddenly fell into the sinkhole, officials with the Port Authority of Allegheny County said on Twitter.

For those curious, the heaviest part of the bus is the back because that’s where the engine is located. This bus was stopped at a red light at the time this occurred. pic.twitter.com/HT3DNQxNCR — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) October 28, 2019

The driver and one passenger were on board when the bus plunged into the hole. The passenger received minor injuries while the driver remained unhurt.

A tow truck was brought in to remove the bus from the sinkhole.

