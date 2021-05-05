HYDERABAD: A heartbreaking video has surfaced in India that showed a teenage girl was weeping loudly and resisting her mother to try to give water to her COVID-positive father in Andhra Pradesh state.

The video was reportedly from India’s Srikakulam village where a 50-year-old man had returned to his village from Vijaywada city after testing positive for COVID-19. However, he was not allowed to reside in his own home and forced to stay in a hut near the fields outside the village.

A villager apparently filmed the video after watching the heart-rending scene amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic. However, nobody there came closer to the man laying on the ground despite more people watching the scene from a distance, according to local media reports.

It showed that the man’s 17-year-old daughter was weeping and trying to take a bottle of water to her father but her mother is stopping her from going near to him due to fear of contracting coronavirus.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The villager, who filmed the video, can be heard saying there are no hospital beds available in the territory and telling the family they can go to the man since they are all Covid positive. The man has reportedly died shortly afterwards and the family members were also tested positive.

According to the Indian media reports, Andhra Pradesh has so far recorded 1.1 million Covid cases, whereas, nearly 20,000 fresh cases and 71 deaths were reported in a day.

