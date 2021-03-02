Video: Driver catches toddler falling from 12th floor balcony

A “superhero” delivery driver in the Hanoi city of Vietnam has saved a two-year-old girl who fell from a 12th-floor balcony.

Nguyen Ngoc Manh, 31, was sitting in his truck waiting to deliver a package in Hanoi on Sunday when he heard a child crying.

“I was sitting in my vehicle waiting to make a delivery at 5 pm on Sunday when I heard a child crying,” he told the foreign media outlet.

The video shows the infant falling from the balcony but Nguyen had already positioned himself perfectly to catch her. The clip doesn’t show the moment of landing but local media reports the girl fell 164-feet and straight into the driver’s lap.

😱¡HEROICA ATRAPADA!👏 Un repartidor le salvó la vida a una niña de 3 años que cayó del piso 12 de un edificio en Vietnam. La nena sufrió fracturas en la pierna y en los brazos, pero está viva gracias a la heroica acción de Nguyen Ngoc Manh❤️, quien sufrió un esguince.#VIRAL pic.twitter.com/eI03quT0IM — Unicanal (@Unicanal) March 1, 2021

“I saw a girl climbing out of the balcony,” he said, adding, “I mounted a two-metre-high tile roof to seek a proper position to get the girl.”

After he caught the toddler, Mr Manh said he was “very frightened” as he noticed there was blood leaking from her mouth.

The two-year-old was taken to the National Children’s Hospital. Doctors said she dislocated her hip but suffered no other injuries.

