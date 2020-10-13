Video showing driverless car moving on road baffles netizens  

A viral video showing a driverless car moving on a road with a man sitting on the passenger seat baffled the netizens, with many terming it a work of ghosts.

However, the mystery behind the moving car was resolved later.

Today saw something a old man driving his padmini car sitting in passenger seat WTF 😂How is this possible Geplaatst door Tagore Cherry op Donderdag 8 oktober 2020

A video was shared on social media, showing a Premier Padmini aka Fiat vehicle moving on a Tamil Nadu road in India, with no one sitting on the driver’s seat.

A lone man was, however, seen sitting on the passenger seat next to the empty driver’s seat. The video shows the vehicle changing lanes frequently with no effort being exerted by the man sitting next to the driver’s seat.

“Today saw something an old man driving his Padmini car sitting in the passenger seat. How is this possible?” the video is captioned.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, the netizens wondered if a ghost was driving the car. One user said, “His driver must be an invisible man.” Another asked, “So ghosts r real?!!” Someone joked.

However, later, the mystery behind the vehicle was resolved by a user, who said that the trick is the front seat is a full seat.

“Gear is under the steering wheel. Once he reached the highway on top gear, he moved from the driver seat to the next seat. He uses the acceleration pedal. Like the driving school vehicle, he’ll go that side suddenly in case of emergency. He mostly drives that car in 3 lane Highway, So maximum any one lane available free always,” the user explained.

