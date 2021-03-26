Video: First PIA flight departs for Swat

SWAT: Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) first flight departed for Swat’s Saidu Sharif airport from the Islamabad International Airport on Friday, marking resumption of flights operation to this destination after 17 years.

Khyer Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Communications and Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed were among the 47 passengers boarding the national airline’s PK-640 flight.

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar saw the flight off at the Islamabad airport.

Before the departure, the KP CM along with both the federal ministers cut a cake to mark the resumption of flights operation to the Saidu Sharif airport.

The Saidu Sharif airport had been non-operational since 2004 after the national flag carrier ceased to operate commercial flights to this destination. The national flag carrier plans to operate two flights from Lahore and Islamabad in a week.

Established in 1978, the airport used to handle two flights a day from Islamabad and Peshawar.

Comments

comments