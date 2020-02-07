Video of fourth grade student selling samosas in Karachi goes viral

KARACHI: A 10-year-old student has become a practical example of greatness in hard work in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

کراچی میں 10 سالہ زاہد خان ہمت اور حوصلے کی مثال، اسکول جانے کے ساتھ ساتھ سموسے بیچ کر غریب والدین کا ہاتھ بٹاتا ہے۔ کراچی میں 10 سالہ زاہد خان ہمت اور حوصلے کی مثال، اسکول جانے کے ساتھ ساتھ سموسے بیچ کر غریب والدین کا ہاتھ بٹاتا ہے۔#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Thursday, February 6, 2020

Instead of begging, a fourth grade student, Zahid, sells samosas outside a private hospital situated in Federal B Area of the metropolis, to support his family.

Zahid’s video becomes quite viral on social media nowadays in which he not only recites the words of greatness in his hard work, but has also won people’s hearts with his innocence and impressive smile.

Talking to ARY News, Zahid said he has been selling samosas from last fourteen months.

The little Zahid, who sells the samosas made by his mother, is much happy because he has come out to earn a living.

He also hopes best for his bright future by studying as well.

