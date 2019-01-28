Children of a school in India played and performed on the song, released by media wing of Pakistan’s armed forces few years back, on Indian Republic Day, ARY News reported.

A video of the song has been doing rounds on social media in which you can see a big school of the rival country has organised an event to observe their national day and the schoolgirls are performing on the Pakistani song. However, it could not be ascertained if the song was played deliberately or accidentally.

One must admit that message of the song, ‘Mujhay Dushman Ke Bachon Ko Parhana Hai’, is clear, positive and unmatched about spreading knowledge which must have attracted the kids.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) had released the sequel of ‘Bara Dushman Bana Phirta Hai’ in December 2015 on the first anniversary of the heinous attack on Peshawar’s Army Public School.

The song has a different message for the masses which is evident from the title itself.

In video of the song the ISPR had released, children from Army Public School are demonstrated as strong-willed and brave pupils who are determined to defeat terrorism. They are seen boarding buses and doing their every bit to seek education from the same institution which was attacked by TTP members in 2014.

The video as well as the song, has a powerful message regarding the tragic event.

Taliban Pakistan militants stormed APS on December 16, 2014 and killed 152 people mostly schoolchildren.

