Terrifying video shows Japan airport shaking violently in 2011 tsunami

A horrifying video has emerged of the 2011 tsunami in Japan showing an airport shaking violently in the 9.1 magnitude earthquake.

The video footage, filmed by a passenger at Sendai Airport on March 11, 2011, shows tables and chairs shaking inside the airport before waves crash onto the tarmac and inundate the runway.

TV channel ANN aired the video taken during the quake inside an airport cafe showing the floor and walls shaking violently.

It further shows people desperately trying to shield their children from the quake inside the airport.

Some of the furniture inside the eatery can also be seen damaged with debris scattered around the floor.

Some 18,430 people had died or were missing as a result of the earthquake and tsunami, according to the National Police Agency.

Apart from that, more than 3,700 people, mainly from Fukushima, died from illness or suicide linked to the aftermath of the tragedy, according to government data. More than 50,000 still remain displaced.

The killer tsunami also inundated the emergency power supply at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant, sending its reactors into meltdown as cooling systems failed, sparking the worst global nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

