A man climbed several floors down the outside of a 19-storey building in Philadelphia to escape a fire that injured four residents and three police officers.

A 35-year-old man identified as Jermain took just three minutes to climb down to safety before being greeted by waiting police officers on the ground and walking away unharmed.

According to Philadelphia Inquirer, the fire started at trash room on the first floor of the Philadelphia Housing Authority building which houses families and older adults.

The firefighters had the blaze under control in about an hour. All residents were able to escape the building.

Firefighters said sprinklers were activated when the fire started. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The footage went viral on social media and people all over the Internet can’t stop praising.

