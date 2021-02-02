Web Analytics
Watch: Man steps in front of charging horses during race

A man luckily escaped unhurt after he stepped onto a racetrack as horses charged towards the finish line during a race in New Zealand.

A video clip of the incident shows the man standing right in the middle of the racetrack as the horses galloped past him.

The incident occurred at Upper Hutt’s Trentham Racecourse during the Wellington Cup Day.

Though the man, said to be a spectator, remained unhurt, he was arrested following his dangerous stunt. There were just 150 meters to go in the race when he walked onto the track.

After the horses galloped past him, he raised his arms in celebration and left the track.

“He was lucky he didn’t get run over. Most of us didn’t see him until late,” said champion jockey Danielle Johnson.

