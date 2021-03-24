Oblivious woman poses with one of world’s most dangerous animals

The woman unknowingly posed for a photo while holding one of the planet’s “most dangerous animals” on her palm.

After posting photos with the creature in her hands, the woman named Kaylin looked it up online to find out that it was a blue-ringed octopus, which is considered one of the deadliest animals in the ocean.

A video of the harrowing encounter has gone viral on TikTok. A video currently has 5.5 million views in 24 hours on TikTok.

“Going to Bali and unknowingly holding one of the most dangerous animals.” It added, “Called my dad crying 3 hours later,” the video was captioned.

“The blue-ringed octopus, despite its small size, carries enough venom to kill 26 adult humans within minutes. Their bits are tiny and often painless, with many victims not realising they have been envenomated until respiratory depression and paralysis begins. No blue-ringed octopus anti-venom is available,” Kaylin shared the information

Netizens were shocked over the frightening incident.

