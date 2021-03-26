Video of man ‘bathing’ and ‘fishing’ in pothole goes viral

Authorities in Indonesian regency of Central Lombok fixed a giant pothole after videos and images of a man “bathing” and “fishing” in it went viral on social media.

The man, identified as Amaq Ohan, performed the stunts in the hope of drawing the attention of road authorities to the issue.

In one of the videos, Ohan can be seen taking a bath in a pothole with his clothes on. He uses a mug to pour water on himself and also washes his hair.

Another image doing rounds on social media showed Ohan sitting cross-legged on a plastic chair with an umbrella in his hand and fishing in the middle of the flooded pothole.

The pothole was fixed after the videos and images went viral, grabbing the headlines.

